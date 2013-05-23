Tales of Life Interrupted

AFTER insurgency gripped Kashmir,Tauqir,a tourist photographer,is one of many young men to disappear without a trace. His parents and his brother,Rafiq,struggle for a long time to come to terms with the loss. A shattered Rafiq attempts to cross over into Pakistan to become a militant. He fails to do so,however,and returned home to his listless existence. But soon,he chances upon his brothers old camera,and things begin to change.

This story of Tauqir,Rafiq and their family is told in Harud,a 2012 Urdu film by Kashmir-born,Mumbai-based actor,Aamir Bashir. The fictional work will serve as the curtain raiser at an upcoming film festival by the Films Division of India,Kashmir Before Our Eyes. Curated by Ajay Raina,a Kashmir-born,Philadelphia-based filmmaker,and Pankaj Rishi Kumar,a Mumbai-based filmmaker,the festival begins on May 31 and will continue till June 2. Apart from the screening of a number of films,the three-day event will see a host of discussions between filmmakers and the audience,and readings.

The main aim of the festival is not very different from that of other film festivals,Raina says. The only conscious intention of this collection is to let the films themselves speak about post-1947 history of Kashmir,with a particular emphasis on the last 25-odd years, he says. So,despite the fact that the festival will add to the list of events that have focused on various aspects of Kashmir in recent times,even here,their aim is modest. We simply want to bring together,on a single platform,a variety of films about Kashmir,mostly made by Kashmiri filmmakers. We can only conjecture what this exchange will lead to,or if at all it can lead us to a more nuanced experience,awareness or knowledge of Kashmir, Raina says.

Apart from Harud,the festival will see 16 other films,fiction and non-fiction,including a couple by the two curators. Among these are Tell Them,The Tree They Had Planted Has Now Grown by Raina and Pather Chu Jaeri by Kumar. Theres also US-based Kashmiri filmmaker Musa Sayeeds debut feature film,Valley of Saints,which won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and will close this festival. A third feature film (Harud being the second) is Bub,by Mumbai-based Jyoti Sarup,in Kashmiri.

With no bar on the length of films they will show at the festival,the screening schedule also includes shorts,such as The Last Day by Kashmiri writer and debutant filmmaker Siddhartha Gigoo. Entry to all the film screenings and discussions  which will be held at Films

Division,Peddar Road  is free and open to all.

