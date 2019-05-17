Man tries to give wife triple talaq on WhatsApp, booked

THE THANE Police on Thursday registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act against a man who allegedly tried to divorce his wife over WhatsApp by sending her a triple talaq message.

The woman, 25, had submitted her complaint a week ago, saying that she had married Shaikh in May 2014. They had a four-year-old son. She alleged that over the past few years, her husband and in-laws harassed her, demanded money from her and asked her to leave the house. The woman then began residing at a relative’s house.

On May 12, while having an argument with her husband on WhatsApp, she received a triple talaq message following which she approached police.

Senior inspector of Bhoiwada Police in Thane Kalyan Karpe said, “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act in addition to sections of IPC against the woman’s husband Nadeem Shaikh and his parents.”

“Shaikh has been on the run ever since his wife gave the complaint. We are on the lookout for him,” added Karpe.