Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Take up pro bono work, work for the marginalised: Justice Chandrachud to law students

“Fraternity is important for structuring our democracy to recognise and accept the plurality of people,” Justice Chandrachud said,  according to a press release issued by the university.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 6, 2022 11:21:46 pm
Addressing students of the Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai, as it held its first convocation ceremony on Saturday at the Maharashtra Judicial Academy, Uttan. Justice Chandrachud, who is also the Chancellor of the University, congratulated the varsity for "excelling as a center for excellence within a short span of time".

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has advised law students to take up pro bono work and work for the marginalised even if they are employed in high-paying jobs.

Addressing students of the Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai, as it held its first convocation ceremony on Saturday at the Maharashtra Judicial Academy, Uttan. Justice Chandrachud, who is also the Chancellor of the University, congratulated the varsity for “excelling as a center for excellence within a short span of time”.  “Fraternity is important for structuring our democracy to recognise and accept the plurality of people,” Justice Chandrachud said,  according to a press release issued by the university.

The event also saw the presence of Justice B V Nagarathna, Judge, Supreme Court, and Member of General Council of the University, and Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay, and Pro-Chancellor of the University.

