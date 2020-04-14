Take immediate steps to address concerns of migrants: Devendra Fadnavis

“Maharashtra government could have deployed 16,000 BEST buses to disperse the migrants at least partly. They should have coordinated with their counterparts in other states. Some way could have been worked out to defuse this tension,” Prakash Ambedkar said. “Maharashtra government could have deployed 16,000 BEST buses to disperse the migrants at least partly. They should have coordinated with their counterparts in other states. Some way could have been worked out to defuse this tension,” Prakash Ambedkar said.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to take immediate measures to address the concerns of migrants who have taken to streets in anger and protest.

“The images of thousands of helpless migrants pouring out on the streets of Bandra should be a cause for alarm. It should be a wake-up call for the state government. As the Opposition party we have been repeatedly pointing to the government to initiate concrete measures to reach out to unorganised workers and migrants who are facing hardships in the city,” Fadnavis said.

“At this moment the state government and its leader have to take responsibility and initiate course correction to defuse their anger and provide all basic necessities. Unfortunately, the state leadership is putting the blame on the Centre,” he added.

“Given the complexities of the financial capital, there was a need to put in place a separate mechanism which would solely focus on issues arising during the lockdown in Mumbai. While officials worked tirelessly, there was no direction nor coordination within the three-party coalition. It has resulted in Mumbai suffering, especially migrants who have immensely contributed to the development and economy of the city,” he said.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar said, “It was inhuman to hold thousands and thousands of people from going back to their native villages,” he said. “Maharashtra government could have deployed 16,000 BEST buses to disperse the migrants at least partly. They should have coordinated with their counterparts in other states. Some way could have been worked out to defuse this tension,” he added.

