Take effective steps every year to maintain heritage trails in Mahabaleshwar, HC tells state

An officer from the state Forest department’s Satara region recently informed the Bombay High Court that a Rs 60-lakh proposal for repairing rides at 26 places in Mahabaleshwar has been given to Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and once the same is approved, the paths, trails and rides will be maintained in the proper condition.

After the court was informed that the Forest department takes steps every year to maintain the trails by restoring those damaged due to heavy rain, landslides and other reasons, it asked the government to take necessary and effective steps every year in that regard.

Accepting the statement by the Forest official, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne on February 6 disposed of a PIL seeking implementation of the order of a heritage committee, formed under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act for Satara, Wai Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar.

The bench was hearing a plea by 10 nature lovers and trekkers from across the state, filed through advocate Ajinkya Udane, which sought directions for conservation, restoration and maintenance of the trails and walking paths. The plea had said since these paths have been in use since at least 1862 and have heritage status, it was the responsibility of the officer concerned to revive and maintain those which are destroyed due to weather conditions.

The petitioners had also sought the appointment of a supervising committee, with members from local NGOs and nature lovers, to oversee and supervise the restoration work and ensure it is implemented in a timely manner.

Some of the petitioners have their own residences in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani eco-sensitive zones. The petition said 30 forest rides and paths have been accepted by the heritage committee on September 13, 2019, as an integral part of the heritage of Mahabaleshwar but are not properly maintained. It added that signages on these paths are required to be displayed for the benefit of trekkers.

On February 6, Assistant Government Pleader Manish Pabale, appearing for the government, submitted an affidavit filed by the assistant conservator of forest (afforestation), Satara, which stated that the department has been taking efforts to restore the trails and rides every year and has sent a proposal to the MTDC, which is yet to be approved. It said that once the Rs 60 lakh is received from MTDC, the paths, trails and rides will be maintained in proper condition.

The bench accepted the statement made on affidavit and noted, “The respondents shall take necessary steps for maintenance of the paths, trails and rides, effectively, every year. With these observations, the PIL stands disposed of.”