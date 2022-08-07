Taj launches Simmering It Up series of events 

August 7, 2022 12:15:57 pm
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) Saturday launched an introductory edition of ‘Simmering It Up’, the first of a series of events that the ‘Taj’ brand will be hosting to celebrate its honour of being rated the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand and India’s Strongest Brand for the second consecutive year by Brand Finance.
Brand Finance is the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.
The event, organised at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai witnessed an interactive cook-out between Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL, Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC TV18.
The event was moderated by Ambreen Khan of The Indian Express.
Joining in the celebrations were Tasneem Mehta and Vikram Mehta, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC, and actor Lillete Dubey among others.
