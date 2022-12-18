Tailor arrested for raping minor girl at her house in Mumbai

The Mumbai police Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at her house in the eastern suburbs of the city, officers said. He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody.

According to the police, the accused, who hails from Maharajganj In Uttar Pradesh, worked as a tailor at a workshop run by the girl’s relative. “As the girls’ family lives near the workshop, they would often visit and over the course of four years, the accused got acquainted with the family,” an investigator said.

The police said the accused went to the 15-year-old girl’s house in mid-September. “When he noticed that her parents were not home, the accused allegedly went inside the house and forced himself on her,” an officer said.

The police added that the accused threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the matter to anyone. Subsequently, he left his job, changed his mobile number and started working at another shop.

“In the first week of December, the victim started complaining of stomach ache and since she also skipped her menstrual period, her mother took her to a doctor who revealed that she was pregnant,” the officer said.

The family then consulted a doctor at a government hospital following which the police were informed and a case was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We managed to get details about his location from our informants and the accused was arrested on Friday,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the Palghar police in Maharashtra arrested eight men for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The matter came to light after the survivor messaged her male friend saying she was kidnapped, following which the teenager’s location was traced to an isolated spot near a beach.