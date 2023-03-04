Tackling regional disparity key to attain $1 trillion economy: Fadnavis

To address the regional disparity effectively, the Maharashtra government has planned development at the taluka level instead of districts, as it will infuse developmental models at the grassroots, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the Loksatta District Index report at the Loksatta event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that a uniform development in 355 talukas, spread across 36 districts of Maharashtra, is integral for attaining the ambitious goal of a one trillion dollar economy.

Stating that Loksatta District Index will be beneficial for the state administration to uplift the backward districts, he said, “We have also initiated concrete measures in that direction… Generally, district index was considered to determine the developmental index. But we are planning to consider taluka as the index to ensure uniform developmental growth.”

Pointing at gaps between Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar and between Mumbai and Gadchiroli district, Fadnavis said, “It is our endeavour to bridge this developmental divide with effective policies and welfare schemes.”

He laid down the importance of greater investments in health and education sectors. Stating that while everyone talks of Bengaluru and Hyderabad having overtaken Mumbai and Pune in IT sector, he said the reason for this was “lagging infrastructure”.

Fadnavis announced that Navi Mumbai will emerge as the new tech capital of India. “Around 65 per cent of India’s data centre capacity will come in Navi Mumbai,” he added.

Laying down the importance of infrastructure, Fadnavis said that Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg project will transform the rural economy of at least 8 to 10 districts. He said the project not only enhances inter-district connectivity but will also help push agro-business in rural Maharashtra. He said Nagpur-Goa highway is also expected to give a huge boost to backward districts in Marathwada region.

The Loksatta District Index report has been compiled by a team led by Dr Ajit Ranade, vice-chancellor, Gokhale Institute of Economic and Politics in Pune. The team included former chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, economist Niranjan Rajadhyaksha and McKenzy MD Shirish Sankhe among others. Statistical commission chairman Rajiv Karandikar outlined the importance of data/statistics in every field.

Anant Goenka, Executive Director of Indian Express Group and George Varghese, CEO and wholetime director, Indian Express Group, welcomed Fadnavis at the Loksatta District Index event. Awards were given by Fadnavis to districts shortlisted for progressive work in various welfare schemes.