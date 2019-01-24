Tackling drought: Centre nod to Rs 7,962-crore aid

Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday gave his nod to Rs 7,962-crore assistance sought by the Maharashtra government to tackle drought, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

Advertising

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Singh in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The state government had given a proposal to the centre seeking financial assistance to cope with drought in the state.

Mungantiwar said: “We raised the issue with the Union minister during the meeting in Mumbai. He has given his consent to provide us the entire amount of Rs 7,962 crore to tackle drought.”

Of the total 355 talukas in Maharashtra, 151 talukas are reeling under drought. A team from the Centre, after surveying the drought-hit talukas, had submitted its report.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a conclave on agriculture, Singh said: “The Union Budget 2019 will be dedicated farmers. It will be another step forward towards realisation of the goal of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.” He added that the agriculture sector has shown progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indicating growth recorded in the production of food grains, pulses and milk and also in horticulture and fisheries sectors, he said: “The budgetary outlay of the ministry of agriculture has been increased to Rs 2,11,694 crore for 2014 to 2019.”

Advertising

According to the agriculture minister, in the past 54 months, 585 mandis have been linked to e-NAM. By 2020, 415 more mandis would be linked. He said that many soil testing laboratories have been made operational and efforts are being made to make them portable as well.