Services at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 restored after system snag

Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 on Thursday reported a technical snag in its system, causing long queues, delay and inconvenience for passengers. Several airline services have been impacted.

In a brief statement, Central Industrial Security Force at the airport said: “Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued.” Normal services were resumed at the airport after 40 minutes. Several passengers took to social media to raise their grievances.

Earlier, the Mumbai International Airport Stadium in a statement said, “Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to on-going development in the city.”

“Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding,” it added.