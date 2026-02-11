‘Systematic design’ to favour developer: Bombay HC stops construction of Worli transit camp on sewage plant land

The HC noted that despite BMC objections, the SRA approved seven transit buildings on April 11, 2025. (Express file photo)

The Bombay High Court on February 9 ordered that construction of a transit camp on a land parcel in Worli be “immediately stopped” and there shall be no work till further orders.

The HC observed that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) had allowed the construction of transit buildings despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation letters stating that the said land was reserved for a sewage treatment plant (STP).

The court directed the chief executive officer of the SRA to consider the suspension of the engineers within a week for allegedly suppressing vital communications/objections received from a high-level officer of BMC.

The HC clarified that the pendency of the plea by the developer would not hinder or put an embargo on police authorities from undertaking an expeditious probe into SRA lapses and the FIR in the present matter and take action against those involved.