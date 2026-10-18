Symbiosis professor in Nagpur put on leave over messages to students, alleged religious pressure

A professor at Symbiosis Law School’s Nagpur campus has been placed on leave pending an inquiry into allegations that he sent inappropriate messages to female students and urged them to follow Islam and read the Quran.

The university has set up a high-level committee to investigate the allegations, including claims about his conduct at his previous workplace, Symbiosis Law School in Hyderabad. No FIR had been registered till Sunday, police said.

A student’s father approached the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) after his daughter showed him messages allegedly sent by the professor, VHP members told The Indian Express. The organisation then raised the issue with the college administration and met the Nagpur Police Commissioner.