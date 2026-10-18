Symbiosis professor in Nagpur put on leave over messages to students, alleged religious pressure

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The action came after the VHP took a student’s complaint about alleged inappropriate messages to the college and police. A university committee is now investigating.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
2 min readNagpurOct 18, 2026 04:21 PM IST
ABVP workers staged demonstrations outside the Symbiosis, Nagpur campus on Saturday.ABVP workers staged demonstrations outside the Symbiosis, Nagpur campus on Saturday. (Express)
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A professor at Symbiosis Law School’s Nagpur campus has been placed on leave pending an inquiry into allegations that he sent inappropriate messages to female students and urged them to follow Islam and read the Quran.

The university has set up a high-level committee to investigate the allegations, including claims about his conduct at his previous workplace, Symbiosis Law School in Hyderabad. No FIR had been registered till Sunday, police said.

A student’s father approached the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) after his daughter showed him messages allegedly sent by the professor, VHP members told The Indian Express. The organisation then raised the issue with the college administration and met the Nagpur Police Commissioner.

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A university official said the administration had taken cognisance of the complaint and set up the committee to investigate and recommend action.

“The concerned professor is now on leave and will not attend the campus until the inquiry is complete and its findings are available,” the official said, adding that the committee would also examine the allegations from Hyderabad.

ABVP workers staged demonstrations outside the Symbiosis, Nagpur campus on Saturday. ABVP workers staged demonstrations outside the Symbiosis, Nagpur campus on Saturday. Express Photo

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Nityanand Jha, around 15-17 people from various organisations gathered at the university at about 11.30 am on Saturday. Police facilitated talks between the protesters and the administration, after which the professor was placed on leave.

At around 6.45 pm, another group of 15-20 people arrived at the campus with the complainant and her father. The inquiry committee was meanwhile holding an open-house discussion with around 100-120 students.

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Police then facilitated a meeting between the administration and a delegation of six or seven people, including the complainant. The committee assured them that the allegations would be examined and action taken within a stipulated time.

The administration and police later briefed students on the developments. No law-and-order problem was reported, Jha said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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