scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Swine flu cases rise to 62, BMC tells people to take precautions

Last year in July, the city had seen only 21 swine flu cases which as of July 24 of this year has climbed to 64. This has become a cause of concern for the civic body.

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 12:59:59 am
Swine flu is human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs. (File)

As the swine flu cases climbed to 62 in city, the BMC issued an advisory on Tuesday, asking residents to take adequate precautionary measures to avoid contracting the influenza. It asked people to cover their nose while sneezing and coughing with a handkerchief or tissue. “Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, avoid visiting crowded places and do not take self-medication,” the advisory further said.

Last year in July, the city had seen only 21 swine flu cases which as of July 24 of this year has climbed to 64. This has become a cause of concern for the civic body.

Swine flu is human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, epidemiologist and pulmonologist from Hinduja Hospital said that monsoons tend to be the peak season for influenza in India. In addition, several viral respiratory tract infections appear to peak during this time of the year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
More from Mumbai

“We now have molecular diagnostic tests that allow us to test for various viruses from nasopharyngeal swabs, similar to the RT-PCR done for SARS-CoV-2. We have, over the past few weeks, seen a preponderance of the H1N1 strain of viral influenza on such tests. Since we do not do swabs on every patient, it is difficult to know the magnitude of spread in the community. However, a significant proportion of patients hospitalised with respiratory tract infections in the recent past have been found to be infected with the H1N1 strain (the ‘swine flu’ strain reported in 2009, associated then with severe respiratory tract infections),” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement