Ahead of swearing-in ceremony , traffic snarls on south Mumbai roads due to VIP movement

Traffic snarls were reported in different parts of south Mumbai as a result of the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Maharashtra government at Vidhan Bhavan.

All roads approaching Nariman Point were severely congested in the hour leading up to the event. Traffic heading towards Colaba, Cuffe Parade and CSMT was badly hit as vehicles were held up for several minutes at a time to make way for VIPs attending the ceremony. Long stretches of roads in Nariman Point were closed for traffic between 11 am and 3 pm.

Despite orders from police restricting parking outside homes of ministers on Madam Cama Road, supporters of ruling parties openly flouted orders as vehicles of party workers from Mumbai as well as other parts of the state caused severe traffic snarls.

