Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations: Victory flame to reach Mumbai on September 1

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’, or the ‘victory flame’ that symbolises India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971, will reach Mumbai on September 1 and will be received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Gateway of India, Ministry of Defence said in a press statement.

The event will be attended by prominent military and civil dignitaries. The CM will also felicitate Chakra Awardees of the 1971 operations at the ceremony, it said.

The celebration of 50 years of the victory — Swarnim Vijay Varsh — was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on December 16, 2020.

Four victory flames, or the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, lit from the eternal flame at National War Memorial, are being carried throughout the cities and villages across the nation, including the villages of Param Vir Chakra (PVC) and Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) awardees of 1971 war.

The victory flame has been sent to four cardinal directions of the country and will converge back at New Delhi in December 2021. The flame moving in the western direction will arrive in Mumbai from Vadodara on September 1, and will be stationed there till September 9, before its departure for Panjim in Goa.

During this period, the Indian Armed Forces will organise various ceremonial and cultural events.