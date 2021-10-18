Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Air Force’s Suryakiran team to hold flypast over Mumbai today

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), as part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations, will do a flypast in Mumbai on October 18 and the planes can be spotted at Worli and later at Gateway of India.

There will be a flypast at Goa and Pune as well and the team will be returning to their base at Bidar in Karnataka later in the evening. The aircraft will start from Pune at 3.35 pm and do a flypast at Gateway of India, Worli Promenade and Andheri between 3.40 pm and 3.50 pm. They will be doing a flypast at Goa between 4.25 pm and 4.35 pm and will finally reach Bidar at 5.40 pm.

They are doing flypasts at various places in the country to mark the Swarnim Vijay Varsh or 50 years of war where Bangladesh was liberated.

“They will be doing some low flying around Mumbai,” said defence spokesperson Commander Mehul Karnik.

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is the formation aerobatic unit of the Indian Air Force, which undertakes the extremely challenging role of doing aerobatic manoeuvres close to the ground.