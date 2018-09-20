Swapnil Sonavane murder case: Supply high-end camera for recording of proceedings, court asks Thane collector

On July 19, 2016, Swapnil and his parents were summoned by the family of a 16-year-old girl, with whom he was in a relationship. On July 19, 2016, Swapnil and his parents were summoned by the family of a 16-year-old girl, with whom he was in a relationship.

A Thane court asked the Thane collector to supply a high-end camera for the video recording of the court proceedings in the Swapnil Sonavane murder case, on Monday. The 15-year-old Dalit boy was killed in 2016 allegedly over an inter-caste relationship. The lawyer for Sonavane’s parents had claimed that the case hearings were being delayed as the video recording of the case was not happening, despite the court ruling the permission of recording the trials almost a year ago.

On Monday, in a written letter to the collector, district judge G P Shirsat said, “The prosecution had requested for a video recording, which the court had allowed. You have been intimated about the same multiple times. Meanwhile, a simple Sony camera was brought in by the police, but it is not suitable for the purpose of this court. We need a high-end camera that could record the workings of the court.”

The judge in his letter asked the collector to ensure that a high-end video recording camera is supplied for the same, advocate Amit Katarnavare, representing the Sonavanes, said. “The collector’s office, however, refused to take the court’s letter, claiming that it was a holiday on Monday. They finally accepted the letter on Wednesday. If this is their outlook for an important case, it is a sorry state of affairs,” he added.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “We have received the court’s order. The social welfare department and I are working to ensure that a camera is provided in the next hearing.”

On July 19, 2016, Swapnil and his parents were summoned by the family of a 16-year-old girl, with whom he was in a relationship. Near the girl’s house in Nerul, her elder brother and father allegedly assaulted Swapnil, causing his death.

Hours before his death, the family had approached Nerul police with a complaint against the girl’s brother for assaulting Swapnil a day before.

The police station had then refused to register a complaint. A few days after the incident, Nerul police had arrested seven people, including the girl’s family members

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App