Thursday, July 28, 2022

Swapna Patkar complains of threat to withdraw statement against Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Patkar is a witness in a money-laundering case linked to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Mumbai.

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 4:47:26 pm
The Enforcement Directorate summoned Raut for Wednesday in the case, but he skipped the questioning as he is in New Delhi attending the Parliament session. (PTI/File)

Swapna Patkar, a witness in a money-laundering case linked to Mumbai’s Patra Chawl redevelopment case, has complained that she received a letter pressuring her to withdraw her statement against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who she alleged was behind the threat.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Raut for Wednesday in the case, but he skipped the questioning as he is in New Delhi attending the Parliament session.

Also Read |Sanjay Raut skips ED summons again in money laundering probe

In her police complaint, Patkar said the threatening letter was inserted in a newspaper on July 15 at her house in the city’s western suburbs. “The threat says that I will be raped/murdered and put in Thane creek if I open my mouth at ED. It also mentions the name of Mr Somaiya and [is] asking me to give a statement before the authorities stating that Mr Somaiya has forced me to give a statement to ED. This threat has a strong connection with the ongoing ED investigation of Mr Sanjay Raut and his family in their money laundering case, for which my statement has been taken,” reads the complaint application submitted by Patkar.

Patkar is a witness in the case linked to the redevelopment of a chawl project in suburban Mumbai. In February, the ED arrested Pravin Raut, a former director in Guru Ashish Construction and an alleged aide of the Sena leader. In April, the agency attached properties worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut, Pravin Raut and Swapna Patkar. The Sena MP was also quizzed for around 10 hours by the agency early this month.

Patkar alleged that Raut was behind the threats. “If I don’t give statements to ED then he and his family will be benefited. Earlier also he has threatened me over a call to sign off the land to him which is attached by ED now,” she said in her complaint.

She alleged Raut had also threatened her by calling her from his official numbers. “Complaint for the same was made by me earlier with the recording. He was stalking me, hacking my devices, sending messages through various people, following me. Also he is using Sujit Patker to harass me as we do not share a cordial relationship and he lives in my locality,” read Patkar’s complaint.

The woman said she had received threats in the past as well.

“I have been threatened and harassed for a long time. Threatening calls from international numbers, obscene video calls and writing my mobile number on walls around my residential area are a few instances I have gone through,” she complained to police.

More from Mumbai

Inspector Pradip Madhukarrao More of the Vakola police station said no first information report had been registered on Patkar’s complaint. “We are still inquiring into her complaint. No FIR has been registered till now,” he said.

