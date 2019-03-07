Swachh Survekshan 2019: Mumbai slips to 49th rank, BMC blames 3-star rating controversy

After bagging the cleanest state capital tag and a nationwide 18th rank last year, Mumbai slipped several notches on Swachh Survekshan 2019 — a survey to rank cleanest cities of India — to stand at 49th, the city’s worst performance over the past four years. The city had ranked 29th in 2017.

Only one city from Maharashtra — Navi Mumbai — has made it to the top 10 list, while Maharashtra has ranked the third best performing state.

Launched in 2014 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Swachh Survekshan ranks cites across the country in the categories of cleanliness and sanitation on four parameters — direct observations, citizen feedback, service-level progress and certification with 1,250 marks allotted for each category. This year, a total of 4,237 towns and cities were surveyed between January 4 and 31.

As per the final results, announced by the MoHUA in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mumbai scored 3,276.84 out of the total 5,000 marks. In 2018, the city had scored 3,175 out of 4,000 marks, with 86 per cent marks for citizen feedback. In comparison, citizen feedback contribution to the overall score this year was only 68 per cent.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blamed the three-star rating controversy and poor citizen feedback for the drop in the ranking.

“The BMC failed to achieve the three-star ranking because it refused to charge user fee for the solid waste management services. We also lost marks in the citizen feedback as compared to last year,” Kiran Dighavkar, officer-in-charge of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said.

Out of the 43 cities in the state, Mumbai has ranked 11th in the survey. In 2018, it was tagged the cleanest state capital.

The city, however, won the ‘Swachh City Award’ for the being the best city in innovation and best practices.

The Pali Hill Residents Association’s decentralized waste processing model, which generates 100 kilowatt electricity per day and is utilised to illuminate 58 streetlights, won the award in the best citizen participation category. The Marine Drive Toilet, with innovative practices like solar panel and vacuum technology, has also been acknowledged as the best public-private-partnership model.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Ambikapur in Chandigarh, and Mysuru in Karnataka have secured the top three spots in the survey.