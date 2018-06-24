Swachh Survekshan 2018 rankings: Maharashtra tops survey with 28 cities

Under the Swachh Survekshan 2018, Maharashtra takes the lead with 28 cities from the state featuring in the list of top 100 cities. Whereas, 58 cities of Maharashtra figured in Western Region of India. The survey was conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission, in cities with over 1 lakh population (Amrut cities). Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan four years ago. The Clean Survey 2018 was organised to evaluate the cleanliness in urban areas. In all 4,203 cities were surveyed in the country from January 4 to March 10. In this, 43 Amrut cities and 217 cities with less than one lakh population participated from the state.

Maharashtra got the highest awards — 10 out of 52 sections. The city of Mumbai has been declared the cleanest capital city, and Navi Mumbai ranked first in solid waste management.

The Nagpur city has been acknowledged for innovative work culture and Parbhani for citizen response. Both Bhusawal and Bhiwandi got the recognition for dynamic small cities.

