Swachh Bharat biggest tribute to Gandhi: Devendra Fadnavis

The universal message of peace and non-violence, which Bapu conveyed to the world, was and will always remain a guiding principle with eternal relevance, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis The universal message of peace and non-violence, which Bapu conveyed to the world, was and will always remain a guiding principle with eternal relevance, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a pledge to walk on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led a padyatra in his hometown, Nagpur, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Cutting across party lines and beyond, people turned up in a large number to take part in the padyatra, which covered a distance of 5 km, and sang hymns like Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram and Vaishnav Jan To Tene.

While speaking to the media, the CM said: “The biggest tribute to Mahatma Gandhiji would be to walk on the path that he has shown us. Let us dedicate the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Mahatma Gandhi. Whether in his personal life or work, cleanliness was given the highest

“The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the biggest tribute to Gandhiji,” said Fadnavis.

He said, “The universal message of peace and non-violence, which Bapu conveyed to the world, was and will always remain a guiding principle with eternal relevance.”

The CM said, “Gandhiji always believed that cleanlines was next to godliness. He has given us a model for a New India. Maharashtra has taken a lead, keeping in mind the mantra, Swachhata hi seva hain.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App