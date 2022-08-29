Suspicious drone spotted over Army artillery centre in Nashik, case registered

A case has been registered after a suspicious drone was spotted flying over the restricted area of the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Maharashtra’s Nashik around 10 pm on Thursday, the police said. The drone remained over the artillery centre for around two to three minutes, they added.

Upnagar police have formed special teams to locate the culprit. The police said that around 10 pm, duty operator Naik Jarnail Singh saw the drone flying over the restricted CAATS area. “He informed his senior, security officer colonel V Rawat, and sought permission to shoot it down,” said police inspector Pankaj Bhalerao. However, by the time Singh could take action, the drone left the area.

On the instructions of senior army officers, base duty officer Mandeep Singh Ishwar approached the Nashik police and lodged a complaint at Upnagar station on Saturday. A case was registered under sections 336 (act endangering life and safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Nilesh Suresh Mainkar said, “We are trying to check with the people in the nearby areas and trying to ascertain whether there was any wedding ceremony that took place. We suspect that the drone may have been used for that and they may have accidentally flown it over the restricted area.”