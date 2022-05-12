Suspected of being a thief, Dalit man lynched; 11 held

The Navghar police have arrested two more accused for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old sanitary worker in Bhayandar who was lynched at his workplace earlier this month on suspicion of being a thief. In all, eleven people have been arrested and the police added sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, on Wednesday as the deceased was from the Dalit community.

The incident took place on May 7 when the deceased Krishna Dusamad, 30, a sanitary worker, was at his workplace at Nagmani Jewellers, Ushakiran building, in Bhayandar (east). Suspecting him to be a thief, the shop owner, Chandicharan Bind, 33, and ten other persons working there allegedly beat up Krishna with bare hands, bat, wooden plank, and iron rod.

Krishna’s father Palaram Dusamad, 64, also a sanitary worker, said on that day, he and his wife Birmatidevi, 60, were working in a building that also houses a hospital when they saw an injured man being rushed there in a car around 12.30 pm. Then they learnt the man was their son.

There were allegedly no doctors at the hospital so the injured man was rushed to another hospital in Bhayandar where he was declared dead.

An FIR was registered for murder back then and Section 3 (2) (whoever not being a member of a SC or a ST) (v) (commits any offence under IPC (45 of 1860) punishable with imprisonment for a term of ten years or more against a person or property [knowing that such person is a member of SC or ST or such property belongs to such a member] shall be punishable with imprisonment for life and with fine) of the Atrocities Act added later when the family produced their caste certificate. Krishna is survived by his 25-year-old wife, three daughters, and a son.