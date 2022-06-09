Suspected Naxal’s bail plea to be heard on June 15

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that on June 15, it will hear the bail plea filed by Sathyanarayana Rani, the husband of alleged Naxal agent Nirmala Uppuganti — who died in April from cancer — in connection with the IED blast at Gadchiroli that killed 16 people, including 15 security personnel, in 2019.

Uppuganti (61), who was arrested by the Gadchiroli Police in 2019 for her alleged involvement in Naxal activities and was kept at a hospice care centre in Mumbai since last September, had passed away in April. Rani (71), a co-accused in the case, is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail. Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice V G Bisht were hearing the plea filed by Rani, who is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act. He has sought to be released on bail pending trial.

Advocates Yug Mohit Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, representing Rani, told HC that there is no incriminating evidence against him and the NIA had no “material on record” against him. Roy argued that the central agency only has electronic evidence, which includes clippings of speeches made by Uppunganti, and Rani had no role in those speeches.

The lawyers further said that Rani had spent over three years in custody as an undertrial prisoner and deserved to be released on bail pending trial.

After the court was informed that NIA lawyer could not remain present due to personal difficulty, it adjourned the hearing to June 15.