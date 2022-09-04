Suspect in terror-related activities held from Bandra

The suspect has been identified as Saddam Hosain Khan, who was picked up by the STF with the help of Maharashtra ATS and taken to West Bengal.(Representational)

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man from Bandra East, allegedly a suspect in terror-related activities. The suspect has been identified as Saddam Hosain Khan, who was picked up by the STF with the help of Maharashtra ATS and taken to West Bengal.

Sources said Khan is suspected to be in touch with a banned terrorist outfit and involved in terror-related activities. Earlier, the STF had arrested Samir Hussain Sheikh (30) from West Bengal in connection to the same case.