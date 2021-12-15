scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Sushant’s roommate Pithani’s bail plea rejected

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 15, 2021 3:29:42 am
Siddharth Pithani (left) after being arrested by the NCB, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

A SPECIAL court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani.

Pithani, who was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case, has been behind bars since May.

This was his first bail application after the chargesheet was filed by the agency last month. Previously, two other bail pleas of Pithani have been rejected.

In his bail plea, Pithani had said that there is no evidence to suggest that he was involved in illicit trafficking of drugs.

The NCB had claimed to have found videos and other evidence on his laptop and phone.

It had also claimed that there were bank transactions through accounts of Rajput that were linked to purchase of narcotics.

