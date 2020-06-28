Sushant Singh’s contract with YRF ended amicably in 2015: Casting director to police

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (File) Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (File)

A casting director with Yash Raj Films (YRF), Shanoo Sharma, told Mumbai Police on Saturday that the production house’s contract with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, had ended amicably in 2015.

“She (Sharma) denied that there was any ill-will in the actor’s mind towards the production house with regard to the opportunities he was given and over the way his contract ended,” said a senior police official.

Sharma was the 27th person to record her statement at Bandra police station in the ongoing investigation into Rajput’s suicide. On Saturday, she was questioned for several hours at the police station.

According to police, Sharma was served a summon to appear at the police station after the production house gave the police a copy of its contract with Rajput earlier this week.

On Friday, police had questioned YRF’s former vice-president (production) and former talent and business head Ashish Patil, who had negotiated and signed the actor’s contract.

Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, said police had received the final cause of death report from Cooper Hospital earlier this week. The report, which was signed by five doctors, stated that Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, he said.

“Samples from the body have been sent to the Chemical Analyser for further analysis. We have requested the Forensic Science Laboratory to give us a report on priority,” he said.

Trimukhe also sought to assure fans of the late actor that the Mumbai Police was investigating the sensitive case in a professional manner, given the variety of conspiracy theories being put forward on the social media.

