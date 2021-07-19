Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani files for bail before special court

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May in a drugs case, has approached the special court for bail again.

Last month Pithani was allowed interim bail for 15 days for his marriage after which he had surrendered before the court.

This is his first bail plea on merits. His plea says that there was no recovery of any contraband from him and there is no incriminating material to suggest that he is or was involved in dealings of any narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The plea says that while the NCB had relied on the statements of Rajput’s house manager and cook to claim that he had purchased ganja, both of them had retracted their statements and were thus inadmissible as evidence. It also states that both of them are released on bail along with all other accused in the case from whom no recoveries were made.

The plea also states that while the NCB has charged him under the stringent section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged financing and harbouring of offenders, the allegations against him of buying contraband does not fall within its scope. He has also said that the claim that he was absconding is not true as he was available before various investigating agencies including the CBI and ED in June to September last year, thereafter he was at his home in Hyderabad.

The court is likely to decide on the plea this month.