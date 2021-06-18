Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate gets interim bail for wedding

Pithani was arrested by NCB, which claimed that he had procured drugs for Rajput at his instance. (Facebook/Sushant Singh Rajput)

A SPECIAL court on Thursday allowed actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, to be released on interim bail for 15 days for his wedding.

Pithani, who was arrested last month in the drugs case filed after Rajput’s death last year, had filed for bail on grounds including that he is slated to be married later this month.

The court allowed him interim bail with conditions, including that he will have to attend the NCB office in Hyderabad for three days. He has to report to the court on July 2 and there would be no further extension of the interim bail.

The court disposed of his regular bail plea as he withdrew it. Pithani was arrested by NCB, which claimed that he had procured drugs for Rajput at his instance.