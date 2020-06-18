Mumbai Police writes to Yash Raj Films for copy of contract with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Days after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that the Mumbai Police would investigate reports that professional rivalry might have pushed actor Sushant Singh Rajput to take his own life, the police on Thursday wrote to leading production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF), asking for a copy of a contract they had signed with him.

A senior Mumbai Police officer said that investigators sought to learn the nature of the contract with YRF and how many films Rajput was to make with them. The 34-year-old had worked in two YRF productions.

On Thursday, the police recorded statements of Rajput’s PR manager Radhika Nihalani and former business manager Shruti Modi. The officer added that Modi had worked with Rajput between July 2019 and February this year, overseeing his work in his final film, Chhichhore, which released last year.

Modi also told officials at Bandra police station that Rajput was in the process of registering a company named Nation India For World to undertake social activities like relief work and tree plantation drives and another one named Vivid Rage Realistic to create virtual reality content. “Rajput had been exploring several ideas aside from films. We will speak to a lawyer Rajput had engaged to register the firms,” said the officer. On Thursday afternoon, the police also summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was known to be close to Rajput. Her statement was still being recorded till late on Thursday night.

