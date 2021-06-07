Sushant Singh Rajput was addicted to drugs before actor met him, Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was chargesheeted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in March this year for allegedly supplying drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in her statement told the agency that the Kedarnath actor was addicted to drugs before she met him. Her statement was part of the chargesheet that was filed in March.

Currently out on bail, Chakraborty in her statement claimed Rajput’s sister and brother-in-law knew about his marijuana addiction. She alleged the duo, in fact, also consumed the narcotic with them. In her statement, Chakraborty said actor Sara Ali Khan had offered her rolled “doobies”, believed to be marijuana sticks, in the past.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 last year. The case was later transferred to the CBI. Based on some of the WhatsApp chats retrieved from Chakraborty’s mobile phone, the NCB had also registered a case and arrested several persons, including Rajput’s house help, his girlfriend Chakraborty and her brother Showik among others. Recently, the NCB has also arrested the actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, taking the total arrests in the case to 35.