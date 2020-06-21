Statements of actor’s managerial staff recorded: Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at the age of 34. (File) Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at the age of 34. (File)

THE Mumbai Police, which is investigating the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has so far recorded statements of 15 people including his managers, house helps, a key maker and actors Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Shetty, who are said to be close friends of the actor. On Saturday, police recorded statements of his managerial staff.

“Based on information given by them and following its verification, we will take a decision on the further course of action,” said an investigating officer.

Police also said they were looking at the contract that the actor had signed with the Yash Raj Films, a film production and distribution company. The Mumbai police had sought the contract from the production house after the state Home Minister announced that police will also investigate reports suggesting professional rivalry.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “A DCP-ranked officer of the Mumbai Police is probing the matter…”

