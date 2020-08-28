Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house for CBI probe

Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
On Thursday, the actor’s brother Showik, the watchman of Rajput’s bungalow, his roommate Siddharth Pithani and house keeping staff were questioned throughout the day in connection with the case by the CBI.
Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to counter Rhea’s claims on the late actor and his family during an interview to a news channel. In response to Rhea’s statement, where she implied that Sushant’s family members were not there for him, Shweta said that the “family was always there standing rock solid for him.”
On Thursday, Rhea’s father, Indraneel, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the FIR registered on charges of money laundering.
Such was the media presence outside her Santacruz residence that Rhea put out two videos and appealed that her family be provided security. While one video showed her father being mobbed by the media, the second one was of her building watchman being surrounded by mediapersons.
Later, after ED officers, too, sought the help of the Mumbai Police, two policemen went to the Chakraborty residence and escorted Indraneel to the Santacruz police station. From there, ED officers escorted him to a bank in Vakola in connection with its probe.
Meanwhile, at the DRDO guesthouse, the CBI questioned Showik Chakraborty about his relations with Sushant and the last time he had interacted with him, an officer said. The agency also questioned the actor’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj among others. It is likely to summon Rhea for questioning later this week.
Three separate FIRs have been registered by CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with Sushant’s death. A three-member NCB team from Delhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the actor death case. On Tuesday, the ED had informed NCB in a letter that its investigation had revealed that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant. Following this, NCB had registered an FIR against Rhea and others.
A Mumbai Police officer said that currently, there is no progress in their inquiry into the accidental death report lodged following Sushant’s death.
The actor was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra residence. His father, K K Singh, on Thursday released a video in which he said, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”
