Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda’s houses

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday morning raided the residence of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

Similar searches were carried out at the residence of Samuel Miranda, who was Rajput’s house manager.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s brother Showik and Miranda have been summoned by the NCB for questioning in connection with the case.

On Thursday, two Mumbai-based persons — Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra — whom the NCB claimed, had links with Showik and Miranda, were arrested.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said he did not want to comment on the NCB’s claims. Rhea earlier said she has never used drugs.

The NCB claimed Parihar was in touch with Showik and Miranda. The agency arrested two other men, Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora, on the intervening night of August 27-28, and seized ‘bud’ from their possession. A “detailed network analysis” led the agency to Lakhani’s links with Vilatra, an official said.

A search of Vilatra’s premises yielded Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (US $ 2,081, 180 British Pound, 15 Dirham), an NCB official said. During questioning, Vilatra said he ran an eatery which was not making money due to the lockdown, the official said.

Vilatra’s questioning led to Parihar, the second arrest on Wednesday. “During his interrogation his links to the Rhea case were found and it is under investigation,” an official said.

Apart from the NCB, CBI and ED too are investigating Rhea on various charges.

