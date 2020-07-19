Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: YRF chairman Aditya Chopra records statement

During their investigation, police had earlier sought information from the YRF on the contract signed by the late actor, (File) During their investigation, police had earlier sought information from the YRF on the contract signed by the late actor, (File)

Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman, Aditya Chopra, on Saturday recorded his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case at Versova police station. While the case is being investigated by the Bandra Police Station, the filmmaker was called to Versova police station, where he was questioned for more than four hours.

Since June 14, when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging inside his house at Bandra, police have recorded the statements of more than 35 people, including his father, friends and co-actors. The police have registered an accidental death report in the case.

During their investigation, police had earlier sought information from the YRF on the contract signed by the late actor. The YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma’s statement has also been recorded by the Mumbai police.

“We are trying to ascertain whether there were any issues pertaining to his contract with the YRF,” said an officer.

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

On Thursday, actor Rhea Chakraborty posted on social media seeking a CBI probe in the matter. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, however, has dismissed the demand for a CBI probe saying that the Mumbai Police are more than capable of handling this case.

