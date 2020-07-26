Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: 40 statements later, no evidence of foul play or abetment

With no clarity on how long the probe will continue, the Mumbai Police has issued summons to a string of actors, including Kangana Ranaut, who has in a recent interview said she “did not know Sushant well”. With no clarity on how long the probe will continue, the Mumbai Police has issued summons to a string of actors, including Kangana Ranaut, who has in a recent interview said she “did not know Sushant well”.

After recording statements of 40 people– including actors, directors, film critics and others from the showbiz over the last 45 days — the Mumbai Police in its long-drawn probe so far has not found anything to indicate foul play or abetment in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

With no clarity on how long the probe will continue, the Mumbai Police has issued summons to a string of actors, including Kangana Ranaut, who has in a recent interview said she “did not know Sushant well”, to record their statements.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Bandra police has summoned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and manager of Karan Johar to record their statements in connection with the suicide. Deshmukh said if needed, Johar too will be called in for questioning.

