NCB to summon Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta in drugs case this week

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khanm, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will issue summons to Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta this week for probe into the drugs case registered against Rhea Chakaborty following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

Chakraborty, who is currently in Byculla women’s jail, had named a few Bollywood celebrities during the course of investigation, the NCB had said. At least 18 persons, including Chakraborty’s brother Showik, have been arrested by the agency so far.

A Mumbai court had earlier rejected the actor’s bail application, on the grounds that it cannot be granted at this stage of probe.

The actor had claimed that there was no charge of consumption, possession or seizure of drugs against her and Showik and that the NCB is “deliberately vague and silent” on the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and type of drugs she is alleged to have procured and financed.

She has also claimed that she has been subjected to investigation by three agencies, along with a “substantial media trail”, which has taken a severe toll on her mental health. The NCB case against Rhea has been filed based on alleged chats found on her phone by the Enforcement Directorate that is probing money laundering allegations made by Sushant’s family.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court last week issued a notice to the Centre and ordered the authorities to take a decision on complaints raised by Singh in her petition regarding alleged defamatory and unsubstantiated reporting against her in connection with the case.

While passing the order, Justice Navin Chawla also said the court hopes media houses would show restraint and abide by the programme code and other guidelines while reporting the matter with regard to Singh.

The notice was issued to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), Prasar Bharati, and the Press Council of India, seeking their response by October 15, the next date of hearing.

The NCB had initially registered an FIR against Rhea and others based on chats found on her cellphone.

However, it later registered another FIR against “drug suppliers to the film industry” and made the 18 arrests in connection to the case.

