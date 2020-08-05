Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: BMC turns down request to exempt Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from quarantine

The Bihar Police team is probing an “abetment to suicide” case on the basis of a complaint filed by the actor’s father in Patna in July. (File) The Bihar Police team is probing an “abetment to suicide” case on the basis of a complaint filed by the actor’s father in Patna in July. (File)

Two days after Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was sent to Mumbai to monitor the investigation by a Bihar Police team into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, was quarantined, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has turned down the request of the Bihar Police seeking exemption for him.

In a reply to the Bihar Police, the civic body said Tiwari should stay in quarantine and use digital platforms for his proceedings and interact with concerned officials.

“In a view of prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation in Bihar, it is advised that the officer can conduct his proceedings with various concerned officials of the Govt of Maharashtra on digital platforms such as Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet/ Microsoft Teams or other such digital platforms to interact. This will not only ensure that the officer does not transmit the infection (if at all he is asymptomatic) to the officials with whom he will contract,” the BMC letter to Bihar Police stated.

The Bihar Police team is probing an “abetment to suicide” case on the basis of a complaint filed by the actor’s father in Patna in July.

Earlier, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted that BMC had refused to let Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari leave from quarantine despite a letter from the Patna Inspector General in this regard.

“The Patna IG had written a letter to the Chief of BMC opposing the quarantine of IPS Vinay Tiwari and requested that he be released, which has been rejected. The BMC has sent a reply to the letter to Patna Police. Now, our SP Vinay Tiwari will be locked inside for 14 days. This decision of BMC is unfortunate!,” DGP Pandey tweeted in Hindi.

On Sunday, DGP Pandey informed IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined ‘forcefully’ at 11 pm by BMC officials at Goregaon guest house within a few hours of his arrival in the city.

In a statement, the BMC said Tiwari was quarantined as per the rules for domestic air travellers. “He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for exemption in the home quarantine period,” it said.

However, questions have been raised why the four officers who earlier came to Mumbai in connection with the case on July 27 were not similarly quarantined by the civic body. Officials from BMC did not comment on the matter.

