Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, claims hospital mortuary department worker

More than two years after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment, a mortuary department worker at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has raised suspicion over his death.

The hospital worker, Roopkumar Shah, alleged that on that day, while he was working, he came to know that a dead body of a VIP was brought to the hospital due to which there were a lot of police officials present on the hospital premises.

“And as soon as we removed the clothes from the body, we saw that it was Sushant Singh Rajput’s body,” Shah told media persons. He further alleged, “I have an experience of around 28 years and as I found something different with the marks on his neck, I went to talk to my seniors, who instead told me that they will discuss later.”

Shah said, “The marks on his neck did not look like it was a case of suicide, it appeared murder. Also, there were other marks on his body and it seemed that he had suffered fractures.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat on June 14, 2020.