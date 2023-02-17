‘Drugs’ case filed after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Mumbai special court allows NCB to record voice samples of 8 accused

Two years after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought to record the voice samples of eight accused booked by the agency in connection with the alleged drugs case filed after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a special court in Mumbai has allowed the plea this week.

The NCB had in 2021 sought the voice samples of eight accused stating that it wanted to record their voices for comparison with certain calls in respect to the probe. The NCB had claimed that the investigators had recovered voice chats between these accused and therefore it was necessary to obtain their voice samples “to ascertain the nature and extent of their involvement.”

The eight accused include Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, the sister concern of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Anuj Keshwani, Sanket Patel, Jinendra Jain, Abbas Lakhani, Zaid Vilatra, Chris Pereira and Karamjeet Singh.

The lawyers for some of the accused had opposed the pleas. The lawyers on behalf of Keshwani had said in 2021 that there is no link between the accused mentioned hence there is no question of any conversation showing a conspiracy between them. It was also claimed that the NCB had relied on statements recorded under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which have been termed inadmissible by a recent Supreme Court judgment.

“The accused are directed to give their voice samples by appearing before NCB as and when directed by the investigating officer,” the special court said in its order this week.

The NCB had arrested over 30 people from 2020-2021 in connection with the case, including actor Rhea Chakraborty. Last year, the agency submitted draft charges against the accused. Some of the accused in turn have approached the court with discharge applications claiming that there is no evidence to charge them. The court is yet to begin hearing the pleas. The trial in the case is yet to begin.