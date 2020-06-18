Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking medicines as he was feeling better: actor’s creative manager to police

Siddharth Pithani had been hired by Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018 to work on a project. Siddharth Pithani had been hired by Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018 to work on a project.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment at Bandra west on June 14, had stopped taking medicines to treat depression in the weeks leading to his death as he was “feeling better”, Siddharth Pithani, the late actor’s creative manager, has told Mumbai Police.

Pithani, who recorded a detailed statement at Bandra police station Tuesday evening, had been hired by the 34-year-old actor in 2018 to work on a project. A senior Mumbai Police official said Pithani was aware that his employer was taking medication for depression.

“Pithani told us that he was not aware of the reason why Rajput was depressed. As he had been staying at Rajput’s home, he had, however, overheard the actor’s staff saying that he had stopped taking the medicines in the past few weeks as he was feeling better,” said the officer.

On Wednesday, the police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who had cast Rajput in his last film and knew him well. Chhabra described Rajput to the police as an “intelligent” and a “talented” actor.

Officials at Bandra police station said Chhabra also said Rajput was an introvert, had a keen interest in quantum physics and spent his time reading books, playing video games on his PlayStation console and studying the stars. “Chhabra told us that Rajput wasn’t phone-friendly and that wouldn’t always answer phone calls,” an official said.

The police will also summon fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty and several people who had worked closely with Rajput in the days to come.

So far, police have recorded statements of 10 people, including Rajput’s father and two sisters, to understand the reason behind the actor’s depression.

