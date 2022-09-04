scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

‘Sushant Singh Rajput fan’, who threatened to kill Bollywood producer, arrested in Bihar

The accused told the police that he is a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput and was apparently angry with Sandeep Singh for what he had said in the media about the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, after his death.

On July 6, Sandeep Singh had approached the police, claiming a person had threatened him on Facebook that he will be murdered just like popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. (Representational)

The Amboli police recently arrested a college dropout in Bihar for allegedly sending threat messages to film producer Sandeep Singh on social media earlier this year.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Kumar Singh, 21, a resident of Siwan in Bihar.

The accused told the police that he is a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput and was apparently angry with Sandeep Singh for what he had said in the media about the late actor after his death.

On July 6, Sandeep Singh had approached the police, claiming a person had threatened him on Facebook that he will be murdered just like popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Sandeep Singh owns the Legends Studios production house that has produced movies such as Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi.

Sandeep Singh told the police that he received the threat on his Facebook account from a profile named Krishna Singh Rajput.

An officer had earlier said, “He (Sandeep Singh) has now been threatened four times — March 17, April 3, May 26 and in July. He ignored the earlier threats as he was busy shooting for some project and was away from Mumbai.”

An FIR was registered under Section 506(2) (death threats) of the Indian Penal Code. “We contacted Facebook and took information from it. Based on technical evidence, we learnt the accused is in Bihar. API Yogesh Pawar and his team nabbed him on August 30,” said Bandopant Bansode, senior inspector of Amboli police station.

Pawar said, “We took his transit remand. He is in police custody till September 6.”

Notably, Krishna Kumar Singh does not have a prior criminal record. A source said, “Krishna Kumar Singh started crying after being caught. He said he is a fan of the actor (Sushant Singh Rajput). He has sent such messages to the producer in the past as well. He used Moosewala’s name because he was in the news at the time.”

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 07:37:09 pm
JD(U) national council meet ends: Rahul, Yechury on his ‘Opp unity’ itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi tomorrow

