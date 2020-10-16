Mumbai Police arrests Delhi man for sharing fake content on Sushant case

Police said that an FIR was registered against Vibhor Anand for allegedly defaming several people, including the police, in connection with the alleged suicide of the Bollywood actor.

A Delhi-based man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Thursday for allegedly sharing false content related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case across social media platforms.

“We arrested Anand from Delhi last night. He was brought to the city and currently, we are getting his medical tests, including Covid-19, done. Following that, he will be interrogated,” a crime branch officer said.

“He had floated several conspiracy theories about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also defamed several people by claiming that they were involved in murdering the actor. He also cast aspersions on the probe carried out by the Mumbai Police,” the officer added.

Incidentally, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan had earlier moved a defamation suit against Anand for dragging his name into the case.

Recently, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had announced that the cyber department had initiated action against those with fake social media accounts and who used bots — machine operated accounts and not actual persons — to push forward a particular narrative related to the case.

The commissioner had last week said that they had identified nearly one lakh social media accounts that were involved in defaming the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government.

Several defamation suits have been filed by various production houses in Bollywood and witnesses against news channels till now.

