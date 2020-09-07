Sushant singh rajput death: NCB questions Rhea for over 6 hours, summons again today

Actor Rhea Chakraborty at the NCB office in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for over six hours in connection with the drugs case in which her brother Showik and later actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former housekeeper Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday.

While Rhea was allowed to leave around 6.45 pm, NCB officials said she will be called again for questioning on Monday.

The CBI, meanwhile, on Sunday recorded the statement of Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, who was with him till two days before he died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. Meetu was also questioned by the agency at the DRDO guesthouse.

Rhea, who was issued summons on Sunday morning, arrived at the NCB office around 12 pm. With massive media presence outside the building, Mumbai Police officers escorted her to the building.

NCB officials said she was questioned in connection with the WhatsApp chats found on her mobile phone. “She was shown some chats in a WhatsApp group that also had her brother, Miranda and Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant… there were some incriminatory chats and she was questioned about them,” an official said.

The NCB is planning to bring her face to face with her brother and other accused arrested in the case. “A few more people will be called in for questioning in the next few days,” the official said.

Sushant’s cook, meanwhile, was produced before the court on Sunday afternoon with the NCB seeking his custody till Wednesday. He was sent to NCB custody till September 9.

The agency, in its remand application, claimed that its probe has disclosed that on March 17, on the directions of Showik, Sawant went with Miranda to receive the delivery of 5 gm of cannabis from arrested accused Zaid Vilatra in Bandra.

“On April 17, Rhea and her brother Showik ordered him (Sawant) to receive a delivery of 10 grams of charas from one person named accused Kaizan Ibrahim near the Mount Blanc building (Sushant’s Bandra residence),” the remand application stated.

The NCB added that similar transactions – delivery of 50 gm of charas and 100 gm of ganja – were conducted in May by Sawant on Showik’s instructions.

Besides, the NCB has detained one more person in the case who it claimed had supplied narcotics to Ibrahim, who had earlier been arrested in the case. The agency said that during a raid, it had found hashish, LSD sheets, marijuana and cash on Ibrahim. A commercial quantity of LSD was also seized, it added.

