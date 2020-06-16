Son often felt low, but we didn’t know he was depressed: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father to police

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra (West) home on Sunday afternoon. (File) Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra (West) home on Sunday afternoon. (File)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh told the police on Tuesday that his son would often feel “low” but was unaware why he was depressed.

The police recorded the statement of the actor’s father and two sisters on Tuesday before they flew to Delhi. “The family informed us that they do not know why Sushant was depressed and also did not mention if they had any suspicion on anyone,” said a senior Mumbai Police official.

Rajput (34) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra (West) home on Sunday afternoon. A preliminary post-mortem at Cooper Hospital confirmed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. Thus far, the police have recorded statements of nine people close to him, including his family members, cook, caretaker and managers.

The police official said nothing had emerged so far to indicate any foul play. The police was also speaking to Siddharth Pithani, Rajput’s creative manager, to understand the state of the actor’s finances, business dealings and his profile in the film industry.

“We had recorded the preliminary statement of the creative manager on Sunday and have called him once more,” the official said.

Following state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s tweet on Monday, the official said the police might also speak to Rajput’s friend Mahesh Shetty once more to understand whether “professional rivalry” was the reason he was depressed.

