Sushant AIIMs report: Cong targets BJP, demands SIT against those spreading fake news

Sawant also accused BJP’s IT cell of “creating thousands of fake accounts” for running the “misinformation” campaign. (File)

Hours after an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel ruled out murder angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and confirmed that it was a case of suicide, the Congress on Saturday stepped up the offensive against BJP’s Information Technology (IT) cell and some news channels.

The party has approached Maharashtra’s Home department to order the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to act against all those who peddled “fake news” alleging that the actor’s death was a case of murder and that the Mumbai police, which had previously investigated the case, had overlooked this angle.

In a series of tweets, Maharashtra Congress leader and party spokesperson Sachin Sawant wrote, “After the official confirmation by Aiims panel head Dr. Sudhir Gupta that #SushantSinghRajput committed suicide, it is proven that investigation by @MumbaiPolice was honest and forthright. It is also clear that it was Conspiracy of Modi govt with help of their fake media allies to defame Maharashtra (sic).”

Sawant added, “Till yesterday these channels were peddling fake news regarding a case of IPC 302 (murder) being made out in the case. BJP leader kept defaming Maharashtra. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and other agencies kept leaking fake information.” Sawant also accused BJP’s IT cell of “creating thousands of fake accounts” for running the “misinformation” campaign.

Labelling it as a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra, Sawant, in another tweet, said, “Now we demand the Maharashtra government to form an SIT to nab the conspirators and their mastermind.” The party also demanded action against channels peddling fake stories.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd