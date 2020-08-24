Sushant Singh Rajput Death: CBI recreates sequence of events on July 14

The agency also went to the Waterstone resort in Andheri East, where the actor had stayed for two months last year. (File)

A CBI team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput abetment to suicide case recreated the sequence of events that took place July 14 — the day he died by suicide — at his Bandra bungalow over Saturday and Sunday.

The agency also went to the Waterstone resort in Andheri East, where the actor had stayed for two months last year.

Further, the CBI has sought the help of forensic experts from AIIMS, Delhi, to go through Sushant’s Cooper hospital postmortem report that had ruled out foul play in his death.

An official said that a team from the CBI, along with those present at Sushant’s Bandra residence on the day of suicide, including his friend Siddharth Pithani and house staffers, went to the flat for recreation of the sequence of events.

The agency will also record the statement of the psychiatrists whom Sushant was consulting. Further, it is likely to question actor and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborthy and her family members in the coming week.

Apart from the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against Rhea and her family members. The Mumbai Police, which was conducting an inquiry into the suicide of the actor, has handed over its probe documents to the CBI. It has, however, said that it will continue with the inquiry it was conducting into the accidental death report it had filed following Sushant’s death.

