Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI records statements of docs who carried out postmortem

The CBI on Monday recorded the statements of doctors at the Cooper hospital who carried out the postmortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after he died by suicide on June 14. While the police have given the postmortem report of Cooper hospital to Delhi-based AIIMS for consultation, the CBI team had some queries regarding the time when the body was brought to the hospital for postmortem, among other things.

A team from CBI also went to the Andheri-based Waterstone resort where the actor had spent two months last year. The statements of the staff who catered to the actor will be recorded by the CBI. Apart from that, the team is also likely to record statements of actor Rhea Chakraborthy and her family members soon.

An officer said they will rely on the reports of the AIIMS-based forensic board, which will scrutinise the postmortem report and other forensic findings submitted to the Mumbai police during their enquiry. The team has so far recorded the statements of the staff members of Rajput’s Bandra residence and also recreated the sequence of events that transpired at the actor’s residence on the day of the suicide.

The CBI team, led by DCP Nupur Prasad, came to the city last week from Delhi and has also collected documents from the Mumbai police regarding its enquiry into the death. The FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint given by Rajput’s father against Chakraborthy and her family members was transferred to the CBI soon after. The Supreme Court also asked the CBI to continue its probe into the FIR after Chakraborthy filed a petition seeking the Bihar FIR be transferred to the Mumbai police.

