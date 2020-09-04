Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Want to ‘uproot drug citadel in Mumbai, especially in Bollywood’, NCB tells court

Zaid Vilatra was sent to NCB custody till September 9 on Thursday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told a city court on Thursday that it wants to “uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, especially in Bollywood” while seeking the remand of 20-year-old Bandra resident Zaid Vilatra, who was arrested by the agency earlier in the day in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Prior to Vilatra, who was sent to NCB custody till September 9, the central agency had arrested Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora last Saturday on charges of possessing non-commercial quantities of marijuana. The two were granted bail by a court earlier this week.

Following this, NCB had detained two others — Vilatra and Abdul Parihar — on Wednesday and said a decision on whether they would be arrested would be taken soon. Both were arrested on Thursday.

NCB officers said they have come across conversations that took place between Parihar and actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant’s housekeeper Samuel Miranda.

“The NCB is investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and therefore, it is highly substantive and needs to be investigated thoroughly so as to uproot drug citadel in Mumbai, especially in Bollywood,” the NCB remand application filed before the court stated.

The agency sought Vilatra’s custody for seven days on the ground that it needed to trace his known and unknown associates.

The NCB, in its remand application, also claimed that Vilatra had revealed the names of many people whom he was allegedly dealing in drugs with. It added that based on disclosures made Lakhani and Arora, Vilatra’s premises were searched and Rs 9.55 lakh found along with foreign currency, including dollars, pounds and dirhams. The agency told the court that the money was suspected to be sale proceeds of contraband for supply of marijuana.

An NCB officer said that bud or curated marijuana, which is sold at high rates in parties, had been either obtained through contacts in the country or in some cases imported from the US and Canada using dark net. “Hence, we have added Section 23 of the NDPS Act, which deals with illegal import of drugs into India,” the officer added.

Another officer said that while they may have seized non-commercial quantity of drugs, they had also seized money that would be shown as proceeds of the crime.

Advocate Taraq Sayyed, representing Vilatra, opposed NCB’s remand plea stating that he has been charged under bailable offences. He added that no drug was seized from Vilatra’s possession and the cash claimed to be proceeds of contraband by the NCB can be forfeited as per law without a requirement to take him into custody. He further said that Vilatra had not given any voluntary statement or confession to the NCB.

CBI quizzes Indrajeet, Sushant’s psychiatrist

The CBI on Thursday questioned actor Rhea’s Chakraborty’s father Indrajeet and Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Private Limited in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sajdeh is also the brother-in-law of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and actor Sohail Khan. Sushant was being managed by Cornerstone. Shruti Modi, a Cornerstone employee and Sushant’s former manager, was later replaced by Disha Salian, who died by suicide on the intervening night on June 8 and 9. The CBI also questioned Sushant’s psychiatrist for the first time on Thursday.

